Singtel, Razer to collaborate on e-payments

The two companies plan to enable the interoperability of their systems to create an integrated regional network, subject to regulatory approvals.

The telco announced in March 2018 that it intends to connect its Dash mobile wallet with its regional affiliates, starting with Thailands AIS from the middle of this year. This is expected to link more than 50 million registered wallet users with more than a million merchant points across Asia.

Euromonitor International forecasts that mobile payments in Southeast Asia will worth around USD 32 billion by 2021, a tenfold increase from 2013 as smartphone penetration increases.