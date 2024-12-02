Singtel partners with Thailand-based companies on electronic payments

Under the partnership with Thailand’s telecom operator Advanced Info Services, or AIS, and the country’s lender Kasikornbank, customers of the mobile wallet will be able to use their money in different countries in Southeast Asia, through the alliance named VIA.

The group is set to expand with Telekomunikasi Selular of Indonesia, Globe Telecom from the Philippines, and Bharti Airtel from India. Singtel has stakes in these three telcos, as well as in AIS.

Singtel’s own mobile wallet called Dash, a QR code payment app, has half a million users and 20,000 partner merchants. The new alliance allows Dash users to make electronic payments in shops in Thailand that have partnered with AIS and Kasikornbank and to accept AIS mobile payment.