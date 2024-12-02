SingTel, mopay ink direct carrier billing deal

Under the terms of the agreement, SingTel is set to allow customers to make purchases with mopay’s carrier billing solution via their mobile phones.

In order to purchase a digital or virtual item online, consumers have to select mopay. Once the phone number has been provided and the user is authenticated, the purchased amount will be billed to the user’s SingTel postpaid account. No registration or further information needs to be provided in order to complete the transaction.

mopay provides direct carrier, landline and broadband billing options for online merchants in approximately 80 countries through its payments platform.

In recent news, SingTel has entered an agreement with US direct carrier billing mobile payments company Boku to launch direct carrier billing in Singapore.