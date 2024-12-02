Singtel, Mobike partner for mobile payments and data analytics

The two companies have signed an agreement to collaborate in areas such as mobile payments and the use of internet of things (IOT) technology. The partnership extends to Singtel-owned Optus as well as associate telcos in the region such as Telkomsel in Indonesia and AIS in Thailand - will also allow Mobike users to pay for trips using Singtels mobile wallet app Dash.

The two companies will also explore the use of new IOT technology to provide more precise locations of bicycles.