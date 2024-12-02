Singtel lauches its VIA mobile payment alliance in Japan

This expands the VIA alliance’s footprint beyond Singapore and Thailand, the telco said in a joint media statement with Netstars. The VIA alliance connects both telco and non-telco mobile wallets across borders, creating a region-wide payment network where travellers can use their local mobile wallets at participating merchants.

Merchants at the Haneda Airport International Terminal, which is operated by Japan Airport Terminal Co, can now accept QR code payments from tourists on VIA. More acceptance points across Japan will be added in 2020, starting with the rest of Tokyo and other popular tourist destinations such as Osaka, Kyoto, and Hokkaido.

Netstars integrates all major Japanese payment brands – such as LINE Pay, PayPay, Rakuten Pay, and Docomo Pay – and overseas payment brands including China-based WeChat Pay and Alipay. More mobile wallets will be joining VIA in the coming months.