Singtel expands wallet app with Visa tie-up

The latest version of the mobile wallet app comes with the Dash Visa function, including a virtual 16-digit card number. It allows Dash to be accepted at all 50,000 Visa PayWave contactless payment terminals, including those at McDonalds, Cold Storage and FairPrice.

The 16-digit card number can also be used to pay for goods and services from local online merchants, or in locally hosted apps. Individuals that do not have credit or debit cards can opt to transact online.

The company is currently waiting to get regulatory approvals for Dash Visa to be accepted by overseas online merchants such as Amazon in the US, Book Depository and Uber.