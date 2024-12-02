Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Netstars

As Business Times reports, Netstars will enable its network of 100,000 stores in Japan to accept QR code payments made through e-wallets that are part of the VIA network, Singtel Dash and AIS GLOBAL Pay. In the following months of 2019, there will be added Kasikornbanks K Plus and Axiata Digitals Boost Malaysia e-wallets.

Netstars network of merchants includes retail outlets, food and beverage outlets at airports, shopping malls, tourist attractions and transportation areas in Japan. It aims to grow its merchant base to 1 million stores in Japan by the end of 2020.