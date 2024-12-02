Singtel enables public transport payments via NFC

Embedded with an EZ-Link purse, the NFC SIM can be used in compatible NFC mobile phones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Sony Xperia Z5.

Besides paying for your commute, the Transit NFC SIM will also let you pay at shops that accept EZ-Link payments.

Each telco will allow customers to swap their existing SIM cards with the new NFC SIM, though there will be a replacement fee which is the same as prevailing rates.

M1 has started the sales of the new Transit NFC SIM and will waive the registration fee of SGD9.10 till 30 April. StarHub starts slightly later from 2 April, waiving the NFC EZ-Link purse fee of SGD5, till further notice.

Singtel customers, however, will have to wait a while more. It will roll out the new SIM cards from late April. The usual SGD5 EZ-Link registration fee will also be waived for a limited time.