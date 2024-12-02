Singtel adds NFC to its Dash mobile payments service

Dash is currently accepted at more than 20.000 acceptance points including Watsons, Food Republic, KOI, 7-Eleven, TopShop and ComfortDelGro taxis. Until now it has allowed consumers to make payments by typing in the business counter code and using funds transferred into the app (known as Mobile Cash) to pay for their purchases.

With the new feature called Dash Tap and Pay, customers with NFC Android phones can pay by tapping their phones on a reader at the checkout.

Customers can also choose to pay by entering the counter code on the Dash reader at checkout counters.

The NFC feature is available at around 200 NTUC FairPrice locations, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets and standalone Cheers outlets.