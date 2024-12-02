Singtel adds contactless payments for its mobile wallet Dash

Dash customers can now use it across buses, trains, and taxis, as part of the Land Transport Authority’s SimplyGo initiative – which enables commuters to use their mobile wallets or contactless cards on transit without the need for top-ups.

Once customers have downloaded the latest version of the Dash app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, they can use it to tap and pay with their NFC-enabled Android phone, iPhone, or Apple Watch. Moreover, Dash users are able to get a 50% cashback on bus and train rides in June and July 2019.

Singtel also announced a strategic partnership with ComfortDelGro Taxi, a Singapore-based taxi company, aiming to streamline the commute experience for Dash users in the country. The mobile wallet is available to everyone, regardless of telco or banking relationship.