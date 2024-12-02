SingPost to help SMEs conduct ecommerce business

The national postal operator of Singapore will roll out the ezyCommerce online platform in April 2015, postandparcel.info reports. The cloud-based platform will bring together all aspects of ecommerce fulfillment to provide SMEs with an “end-to-end” e-commerce solution. The new platform will automate the order fulfillment process so that retailers can outsource their inventory management and fulfillment. It makes use of SingPost’s warehousing capabilities and its postal and logistics operations to provide delivery.

SingPost said the system will help retailers manage their costs with the pay-as-you-use system that cuts out the need for a fixed cost infrastructure. The company said that while Singapore’s ecommerce market has quadrupled in size since 2010 to a forecast to USD 3.2 billion (SGD 4.4 billion) in 2015, there is a lack of scalable fulfillment services for small businesses.

Retailers subscribe to the service through a monthly fee, with fulfillment costs then related to the storage, order processing and delivery needed. The postal operator will pick, pack and deliver orders for SMEs using the system. In recent news, the Singaporean government has been planning on launching e-platforms for SMEs in order to allow them sell their products online to international customers.