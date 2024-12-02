SingPost, Siemens join sides for ecommerce logistics headquarters issuance

The upcoming delivery system is designed for SingPost’s new Regional eCommerce Logistics facility in East Singapore and is planned to be completed around June - August 2016, postandparcel.info reports. The deal includes 15 years of spare parts supply and maintenance services.

The facility will be equipped with Siemens’ VarioSort cross-belt sorter measuring around 500 meters in length, which results in more than 650 sorter elements. The optical character recognition (OCR) technology will enable nearly 100 % of automated processing. Nearly 300 accumulation chutes with a capacity of up to 200 parcels each ensure that the system will be able to handle up to 100,000 parcels per day.

It will also house automated parcel sorting and warehousing systems and bring together the ecommerce activities of Quantium Solutions, Singapore Parcels, Lock+Store and SP eCommerce.