SinglePoint forms joint venture with Motivity Labs for cannabis industry and retailers

The joint venture is set to enable both companies to extend upon their mobile development initiatives. Motivity Labs is set to initially focus on building out the application SinglePoint has designed for use in the legalized marijuana industry, eventually developing apps across all SinglePoint mobile payment verticals including mobile donations, mobile auctions and others.

In recent news, SinglePoint has unveiled the pending registration on its application to Trademark on the logo and phrase Pay by Text to be used at Medical Marijuana Dispensaries and participating retailers.