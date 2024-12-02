Singapores UOB to lift NFC mobile payment limit by 2017

Until May 2016, UOB removed the limit at 2,000 of its 10,000 terminals, according to nfc.com.

In November 2015, the bank launched its host card emulation (HCE) service called Mighty Pay for transactions of any value at all Visa PayWave or MasterPass terminals.

UOB is a Singaporean multinational banking organisation headquartered in Singapore, with branches mostly found in most Southeast Asian countries.