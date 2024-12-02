Singapore: WeInvest raises USD 12 mln in Series A

WeInvest, which also operates in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, and Dubai, is a wealth technology platform provider for banks, wealth and asset managers, insurance companies and independent financial advisors.

It offers three main services: TrackWealth, an aggregation as a service platform enabling clients to track their finances; AdviseWealth, a B2B robo-advisory platform; and GroWealth, a goal-based and thematic investing platform.

The funding was backed by global investment manager Schroders and a number of angel investors from the wealth and banking industry.

The growth capital raise will be focussed largely on product development to expand the functional range of our platform across regional regulatory requirements, business models and products

Robo-advisers have been growing in popularity in Singapore, with OCBC Bank among the first to launch robo-advisory services.