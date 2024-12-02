Singapore to roll out QR identity verification for businesses

The tool is called SG-Verify and aims to enable businesses perform secure identity verification and data transfer via QR scans for use cases such as visitor registration and customer acquisition.

The National Digital Identity (NDI) would serve as a common digital credential for citizens who transact with the public sector and businesses. The latter group could tap the NDI to build new services and enhance user experience as well as security of their existing services, ZDnet has cited GovTech.

Moreover, the tech stack would function alongside increased use of commercial cloud and cloud-native applications to allow agencies to build digital services for both citizens and businesses.