Singapore: Taobao launches self-pickup delivery service

Offered in a collaboration with local postal service SingPost, the self-collection service is available at more than 70 locations or POPStations.

In May 2014, Alibaba claimed it would invest USD 249 million (SGD 312.5 million) for a 10.35% stake in SingPost, in a deal both companies said could involve setting up a new joint venture related to global ecommerce logistics.

The partnership would allow priority to be given to SingPosts logistics services as well as provide Alibaba access to the Singapore postal service providers global logistics network.

Lim Ann Nee, SingPosts senior vice president of Singapore Parcels, said that the postal service has launched a payment service that allows shoppers to pay via local electronic-payment options, Nets or EZ-Link, when they collect their purchases at the POPStation lockers. Its mobile app also allows shoppers to monitor the status of their parcels, be notified when their parcels arrive, as well as unlock the locker remotely, Lim said.

Taobao Marketplace opened its office in Singapore in September2013, which also serves as its Southeast Asia hub supporting its customers and presence in this region. The company has more than 280,000 registered users here and another 210,000 across the border in Malaysia.

Worldwide, the ecommerce website has over 500 million registered users and is the largest consumer-to-consumer ecommerce platform in China, according to the source.