Singapore: state-backed ecommerce platforms for SMEs make headway

There will be two projects to enable SMEs to pool their resources for more efficient operations: a shared ecommerce platform and a human-resource (HR) solutions platform, asiaone.com reports. The projects are planned to launched on 1 April 2015 with a primary target of 50 enrolled companies for each project.

The ecommerce platform will benefit SMEs which want to go into ecommerce but cannot afford the initial outlay. The platform will benefit from integrated warehouse functions, inventory management solutions and order-fulfilment capabilities. SMEs will also be able to create their logistics chain and, hence, cutting the time to process and manage online orders by up to 45%.

Similarly, the HR solutions platform will gather a pool of HR solutions providers, to which participating micro enterprises and SMEs can outsource their administrative HR functions, freeing them to focus on their core business. Internet retailing accounts for only 3% of total retail sales in Singapore, compared to 12% in South Korea.

There have been calls for a one-stop SME agency to be set up, given that SPRING Singapore runs support services for SMEs and International Enterprise (IE) Singapore takes over when Singapore companies seek to expand overseas.