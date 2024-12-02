Singapore selects Gemalto for mobile NFC ticketing solution

Gemaltos UpTeq Multi-Tenant NFC SIM allows commuters to enjoy convenience through the embedded EZ-Link application, taking public transport with just a simple tap of their phone. Mobile network operators (MNOs) and banks can eventually use this platform to provide new value-added services too.

Besides transport usage, the new mobile payment service is compatible with an existing contactless infrastructure, featuring over 30,000 ez-link terminals from retail stores to food and beverage outlets, and a fleet of taxis. This makes it possible for consumers to leave their wallet at home, by just carrying a smartphone for all their daily purchases.

In the future, the NFC SIM can aggregate loyalty cards and discount coupons, delivering one-stop convenience for the users, according to Gemalto.