Singapore Post acquires TradeGlobal to expand services for customers

Via the acquisition, SingPost will benefit from TradeGlobal’s expertise across the ecommerce spectrum to create an end-to-end ecommerce solution with limitless geographic boundaries. By coalescing resources, technologies and expertise, SingPost and TradeGlobal can empower a unified global supply chain and commerce strategy for brands seeking expansion across North America, Asia and Europe.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, TradeGlobal provides global ecommerce services to fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. This acquisition will enable TradeGlobal to enhance its existing service offering - which includes Demandware platform development, website content management, digital marketing, omnichannel fulfillment, logistics, digital imaging and customer care - while adding new, innovative solutions on a global scale.