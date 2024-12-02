Singapore mandates nationwide e-invoicing

Basware, the provider of networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services, has been engaged with the Singapore IMDA since early 2018 and is a provider in PEPPOL adoption across the region. The company has been approved by IMDA and is operational as a certified access point. It means that Basware’s customers and their suppliers can conduct e-invoicing in accordance with defined and required formats.

It is anticipated that the work in Singapore will become a benchmark for other markets in APAC, including Australia and New Zealand.