Singapore: M1 introduces carrier billing for BES12

The operator uses BlackBerry`s Enhanced SIM-Based Licensing, which offers multi-OS support from a single console, including for personal and company-issued devices. The platform supports remote provisioning for corporate applications and the setting of usage rights over the portal.

M1 will also offer upgrade options including advanced EMM features, billed via a monthly subscription model using carrier billing.

Operators including Vodafone India, Taiwan`s Chunghwa Telecom, Malaysias Maxis and Celcom Axiata agreed to support carrier billing for BES12 in 2015.

M1 is a communications company, providing mobile and fixed services to over 2 million customers in Singapore. The M1 Group holds both Facilities-Based Operator (FBO) and Service-Based Operator (SBO) licences issued by the Info-communications Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) for the provision of telecommunication systems and services, as well as a Telecommunication Dealer’s Class Licence.