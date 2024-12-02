Singapore lending platform Validus reopens LCV Trade Finance Fund

Singapore’s SME lending platform Validus Capital and independent asset management and family office advisory services firm Lighthouse Canton have jointly announced the reopening of LCV Trade Finance Fund, bringing the additional capacity of USD 14.8 million, according to an information first published by «e27».

Both companies claimed that this is a part of the efforts to provide business financing to small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in the manufacturing, construction, and marine sectors. At the time being, only existing Lighthouse Canton clients can invest in the Fund ahead of June 2019. After that locked period, the fund will be open to new investors.

The Fund was launched in June 2018 and raised USD 14.8 million targeting investors such as accredited UHNWIs, family offices, and institutions. It’s invested in trade finance facilities for Singaporean SMEs who are suppliers of government-linked companies (GLCs) and large corporations within nine months from launch, as finews.asia reported.