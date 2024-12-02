Singapore: Grab launches GrabPay Credits

GrabPay Credits now allows everyone in Southeast Asia to experience cashless payments for a more seamless ride experience by topping up their balance through local banks, ATMs and stores. Launching first in Indonesia and Singapore, GrabPay Credits will be available in all remaining countries across Southeast Asia in the coming weeks.

In Singapore, customers can purchase top-ups for GrabPay Credits using American Express, China Union Pay, MasterCard and Visa. In all other remaining countries where credit and debit cards are less prevalent, customers can top-up online or at top-up locations. In Indonesia for example, this includes:

• Local ATM networks such as ATM Alto, ATM Bersama, ATM Prima, BCA, BNI, BRI, CIMB Niaga, PermataBank

• Online bank transfers from BCA, BNI, BRI, CIMB Niaga, Permata Bank

• Popular e-money account including Doku Wallet

• Convenience stores including Alfamart, Dan+Dan and Lawson

• Credit and debit cards

Passengers can top up and use GrabPay Credits as their payment method using the following steps:

1. On the GrabPay menu, select “Top-up Credits”

2. On the Credits page, select the top-up value and the preferred payment method which will indicate the list of options available

3. Follow the instructions for the particular payment method selected

4. Once the top-up is successful, a pop-up screen will appear with details on the transaction

5. The Credits screen reflects the new total balance.

In addition to GrabPay Credits, passengers can now choose to pay in cash or make cashless payments for rides with credit and debit cards, AliPay in Thailand and Singapore, Mandiri e-Cash in Indonesia and Android Pay in Singapore.