Singapore: customers are under online shoppings spell - survey

The most purchased products and services are from airlines, travel agencies and tour operators. Around 7 in 10 Singaporeans plan to go online to purchase flights (70%) and make hotel and tour reservations (69%) within a 6 months period.

In Singapore, the main factors that motivate consumers to go online to shop are convenience, reading online reviews and looking at products online before purchasing them in a store.

These factors also rank high among consumers in Southeast Asia to motivate them to go online to shop.

