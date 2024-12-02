Singapore commuters test wristband payments

The trial, involving 200 customers using a Sony SG50 SmartBand, is being conducted by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) in partnership with mobile network operator Singtel, Sony, transit card issuer EZ-Link, stored value card and terminal provider NETS and TransitLink and will run until February 2016.

In addition to public transit, commuters in the trial will be able to use their SG50 SmartBand at a number of retail and merchant outlets including food and beverage outlets and libraries.

For mobility, participants can establish a Bluetooth connection with the Singtel mWallet app to check their band’s stored value balance and transactions while on the move. In the future, the wearable may also be topped up via the app.