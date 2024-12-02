Singapore Airlines rolls out blockchain-based loyalty program

The newly dubbed KrisFlyer program utilizes a blockchain to underpin its clients loyalty wallets, according to a press release. It is connected with KrisPay, a digital wallet developed in partnership with KPMG and Microsoft. The wallet allows Singapore Airlines customers to turn travel miles into units of payment, which can be used with partner merchants in Singapore.

Customers who sign up with the program will be able to download an app to a mobile phone. These customers will then be able to convert their miles into KrisPay units and pay with them by scanning a QR code at partner merchants.

The company announced 18 partners in Singapore, including eateries, beauty parlors, gas stations and some retailers. Still, more partners are expected to sign up soon, and the airline says it will offer discounts for early users.

The airline first announced its new blockchain service in February 2018, after conducting a successful proof-of-concept trial with KPMG and Microsoft.