Singapore Airlines, Adyen team up for digital payments

With Adyen’s help, Singapore Airlines has increased in authorisation rates, flexibility on fraud risk management, and data insights, which ensures a payment experience for its customers across the globe.

Moreover, the partnership will center on Adyen’s solutions to optimise the payments process. Among the solutions, there are Adyen’s direct credit card acquiring capabilities, which eliminate the need to run payments across multiple third-party platforms. Thus, Singapore Airlines’ payment authorisation rate leverages Adyen’s RevenueAccelerate. Singapore Airlines can identify legitimate customers as the solution taps on Adyen’s global, cross-industry data network to block fraudulent transactions, leaving the genuine travelers unhindered.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.