Singapore adds Visa cards to contactless transit payments programme

The programme allows commuters to use their Mastercard or Visa contactless bank cards or mobile phones to pay for travel on public transport.

To use a bank card or contactless device, commuters are required to tap it on the fare reader at the train station gantry or on the bus when boarding. Commuters can also view their travel expenditure and history by registering for an account on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal.

The fares charged will be the same amount as if a commuter had used a travel card.

All banks that issue contactless-enabled Visa cards – Bank of China, CIMB, Citibank, DBS, HSBC, ICBC Bank, Maybank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and UOB – will be available for customers to use for travel payments.