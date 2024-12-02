Singapore: 8pip brings prepaid Bitcoin cards to retailers

The cards come in denominations of USD 40 (SGD 50) and USD 80 (SGD 100). Each card has a serial number and private key, which can be used by customers on the CardToCoin website and redeem the amount loaded on the card, the same source reports.

It’s CoinPip’s second new Bitcoin venture to the prior introduced SMS wallet/payment system developed by US-based 37coins. Via the cards, customers can avoid lengthy verification processes and other hurdles sometimes associated with online exchanges.

CoinPip’s Bitcoin app for businesses, CoinPip Merchant, was launched on the Google Play store for Android devices in April 2014.