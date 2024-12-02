Simudyne closes USD 6 mln Series A fundraise

The new funding round includes Graphene Ventures, an early investor in Snap and Lyft, and Gauss Ventures, whose team were early investors in Revolut and Tandem, bringing total capital raised to USD 10 million.

The new funds will help Simudyne expand its staff and accelerate its engagement with the financial services sector.

It will also continue to expand the application of its software beyond bank stress testing, financial risk and contagion management. New applications include market execution as well as anti-money laundering.