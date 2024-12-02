SimplyTapp secures USD 2.5 mln funding from Mozido

The new infusion of capital will enable SimplyTapp to ramp up R&D by expanding its core engineering team and bolster channel support for global partners.

SimplyTapps open card issuance platform allows merchants to use near field communication (NFC). Merchants can leverage mobile payments within their customers mobile experience, including stored-value and private label cards, with a single tap at existing NFC payment terminals.

SimplyTapp is a developer of cloud-based mobile payment technology. Founded in 2011, SimplyTapp creates open platforms that enable developers to leverage mobile devices for tap-payments and other real-world transactions. The companys first platform leverages host card emulation (HCE) in conjunction with near field communications.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In December 2014, SimplyTapp raised USD 5.9 million of a Series B financing round from undisclosed new investors and existing investors Blue Sky Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners, bringing the total amount of funding raised to date to USD 7.6 million.