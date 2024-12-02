SimplyTapp raises USD 5.9 mln in Series B founding round

The capital will be used to continue the development of its cloud based secure element (SE) solution for NFC mobile payments, access control and in-app payment solutions for banks, payment card issuers, transit authorities and retailers.

SimplyTapp is a developer of cloud-based mobile payment technology. Founded in 2011, SimplyTapp creates open platforms that enable developers to leverage mobile devices for tap-payments and other real-world transactions. The companys first platform leverages host card emulation (HCE) in conjunction with near field communications.