SimplyFi launches online crowd-investing product for SMEs with Tochka Bank

With just a few clicks, Tochka’s clients will now be able to apply for an unsecured loan of up to RUB 500,000 — the sort often used to replenish a company’s working capital or close cash-flow gaps. The entire loan process is fully electronic, and requires only online copies of a company’s statutory documents and an extract of its turnover for its current bank account. Credit decisions are made within two hours.

Once the loan is approved, the money is transferred to the clients Tochka account. Loans are offered at a fixed rate of 2.5% per month, with the possibility of early repayment without penalties. In the months ahead, the company expects to be able to increase its lending limit to RUB 1 million, and to achieve a monthly origination volume of over RUB 300 million through Tochka.