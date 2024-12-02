SimplePay unveils mobile money integration with eTranzacts PocketMoni

Under the terms of the partnership, SimplePay users are able to send money instantly to any PocketMoni account by logging into their SimplePay account.

eTranzact, a multi-application and multi-channel electronic payment processing company, was founded in September 2003. Its services include products which cut across aspects of the e-payment space such as ATM, internet, POS and mobile. The company has deployed its mobile payment services to banks and non-bank financial institutions alike and was recently granted a license by the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide Mobile Money services to individuals with a special focus on the unbanked.

In September 2014, eTranzact International unveiled the investment of USD 350,000 into a mobile money activation project in collaboration with EFInA, a financial sector development organisation.