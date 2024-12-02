SimpleGym, WePay team up for integrated payments

As part of the agreement, the WePay payments platform has been integrated into SimpleGym’s software, thus bringing its customers the reliability and security of fully integrated credit, debit, and ACH payment capabilities.

SimpleGym’s goal was to have a payments partner who offers instant onboarding through deferred KYC. Moreover, this feature enables gym owners who sign up for SimpleGym to immediately begin accepting payments from gym members. The company allows gym owners to sign up and manage members, simplify paperwork, handle class check-ins, track gym growth, handle member payments, and more. Its scope in selecting a payments partner was to prioritise payment security, facilitate onboarding, and a commitment to innovation.