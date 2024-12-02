Simon, eBay release "Connected Mall" interactive directory for enhanced user experience

The Connected Mall initiative, which is implemented at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California, begins with a smart directory developed by eBay for the Simon Innovation Group, and provides consumers with a suite of services, including point-to-point navigation and personalized offers and deals. The Connected Mall provides retailers a way to encourage shopper visits to their stores while also providing eBay and Simon with important customer feedback on how to better serve their needs.

Features of the new digital directory include a 72 display which informs about weather forecasts, mall maps available in 3D view, with accurate orientation of the shopper within the mall to their exact location, browsing through the interactive map, events, services and store deals and also allowing a shopper to search for what they are looking for by touching multiple categories (food, services, retail, restroom, etc.).

It also includes an interactive map which highlights a searched upon item or shopping centre’s location and the best route, a today button that highlights events and deals happening on that specific day and a handicap feature which allows the shopper to shift the orientation of the map and menu, creating a more accessible experience.

Simon is a company active in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company. Its retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales.