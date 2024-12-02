SimbaPay rolls out Pan-African remittances chatbot

The chatbot enables 24/7 instant service for its customers across Africa and Europe. In order to send money via SMS, users need the recipient’s phone number, the chatbot automatically obtaining the recipient bank account or mobile money details.

Recipients have the option to choose whether to get their cash delivered to their mobile money wallet, like M-Pesa, MTN Money, Airtel Money, or to their bank account. If the recipients do not have a smartphone, internet data bundles or airtime credit, the chatbot is accessible through free of charge SMS.

In addition, the chatbot service is also accessible on SimbaPay’s social media channels and Facebook.