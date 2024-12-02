SimbaPay launches UK to Nigeria remittance services

Using the SimbaPay app or website, Nigerians living in the UK can send money to any bank account or mobile phone in Nigeria, mobilemoneyafrica.com reports. SimbaPay charges zero fees for money transfers to Nigeria.

Nigerians living in the UK with a bank account, debit card or credit card will be able to use the SimbaPay app from any mobile phone, tablet or computer. Transfers made using SimbaPay are credited to recipients’ bank accounts or mobile money wallets. The service will gradually be rolled out to Nigerians living in other EU countries.

SimbaPay provides daily locked-in exchange rates for the Nigeria Naira (NGN). The SimbaPay app can be downloaded for free from the Apple or Android app stores.