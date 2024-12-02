SIMalliance publishes UICC Configuration for Mobile NFC Payments

The document is set to facilitate system integration and reduce fragmentation among NFC service providers, mobile network operators (MNOs) and other mobile NFC payment stakeholders, by defining SIMalliance’s recommendations for UICC configuration and feature requirements for mobile NFC payments.

The new release from SIMalliance addresses UICC feature requirements relative to telecom, NFC, Over-the-Air management, access control, memory and payment applications/certifications. It also examines how the co-existence of a mobile NFC payment and a non-payment application can impact the UICC.

SIMalliance has developed this document in alignment with existing mobile NFC technology resources published by other industry bodies; its UICC Configuration for Mobile NFC Payments is compliant with the UICC guidelines published by EMVCo, GlobalPlatform and the GSMA and it references multiple specifications and technical documents published by these organisations.