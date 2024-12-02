



This partnership represents an important milestone in xpate’s mission to simplify global payments and eliminate barriers between earning and accessing funds. xpate is a payment provider specifically designed for fintech companies and digital enterprises. It simplifies the payment process by integrating card payments, foreign exchange (FX), and banking services into a single, unified account. This approach offers modern businesses easy access to financial tools, making it straightforward to pay and receive payments.

However, xpate operates in a competitive payments landscape, necessitating the search for a partner capable of meeting its technical needs. This partnership aims to update back-end operations and address challenges associated with legacy systems, especially as xpate expands into various European markets.

Silverflow’s API-first infrastructure provides a scalable and developer-friendly solution. This enables xpate to onboard quickly, often within weeks, while also obtaining real-time transaction insights through direct access to card schemes. Additionally, Silverflow’s increased dispute resolution capabilities allow xpate to proactively address issues before they impact customers.

Silverflow’s collaboration with xpate includes capabilities as:

accelerated time to market with complete integration achieved within a few weeks;

operational improvements, featuring decreased debugging hours and minimised interruptions;

increased merchant satisfaction due to faster dispute resolution and improved fund availability;

expansion in the EU, onboarding new merchants across various countries;

simplified transformation, facilitated by Silverflow’s capability to provide quick, customised solutions.

Other partnerships from Silverflow

In June 2025, Silverflow announced its collaboration with the shared mobility platform, Bolt. Following this announcement, the implementation of Silverflow’s platform into its services enabled Bolt to streamline its payment flows and unify internal processes, as well as deliver a more consistent and secure experience for its clients.

In addition, Silverflow’s technology enabled Bolt to route Visa and Mastercard transactions directly to the card schemes and establish a high-performance alternative to existing solutions. This partnership brought payments closer to Bolt’s infrastructure, improved control, increased resilience, and optimised overall system performance.