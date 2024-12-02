Silverflow partners with Transaction Services

Specifically, the partnership between the two companies is aimed at enhancing the capabilities for managing customer payments, benefiting both existing and prospective clients. Silverflow's cloud-based acquirer processing platform offers increased efficiency in payment solutions for acquirers, merchants, and customers.

In the company press release, officials from Transaction Services expressed optimism about the collaboration, noting that it would result in faster implementations and integrations, improved data insights, and expanded global processing capabilities. They emphasised the mutual commitment of both companies to providing top-tier customer service and support.

Officials from Silverflow highlighted the significance of the partnership, particularly in the context of their recent expansion into the US market. They also stated that the collaboration with TRX would empower US merchants to gain better control over their payments. Silverflow's platform provides advanced functionalities such as push-to-cards payments, streamlined reconciliation, and insights into interchange and scheme fees, thereby alloing TRX to offer innovative payment solutions in the US.

More details about Silverflow and TRX

The official press release further details that TRX, in partnership with a leading US-acquiring bank, plans to utilise Silverflow's user-friendly API to support a wide range of TRX's merchants, including card-not-present and card-present transactions, as well as various point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

Transaction Services operates in the payment processing industry, and its core platform is engineered to be technologically efficient and secure, facilitating the entire payments cycle and offering real-time insights through a reporting dashboard and other tools.

The TRX Account Updater automatically updates payment details in your software platform for customers who may have ongoing subscriptions, member profiles or other recurring purchases where payment methods have been stored.

Silverflow is a cloud-native payment processing platform designed to meet modern payment requirements while being adaptable for future needs. It provides a unified API to card networks, simplifying operations, reducing costs, and offering valuable data insights, thus promoting innovation. Silverflow's platform leverages the capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure, enabling businesses to expand their global presence effortlessly. The technology was designed to simplify the process of entering new acquiring territories, providing easy access to worldwide transaction processing through a single API.

