Silverflow has announced an integration with Discover Network and Diners Club International, enabling card acceptance across both networks through a single API.

Netherlands-based Silverflow, a cloud-native payments processing platform, has announced an integration with Discover Network and Diners Club International, allowing merchants, acquiring banks, and payment service providers on its platform to accept payments from both card networks through a single modern API connection. The Discover Network integration is already live, with the Diners Club International connection to follow.

Discover Network and Diners Club are collectively accepted in more than 185 countries and territories. The integration is designed to expand global card acceptance for Silverflow clients without requiring the legacy integration work traditionally associated with connecting to new card networks.

Technical approach and operational benefits

Unlike conventional card network integrations, which typically rely on decades-old ISO 8583 messaging standards, Silverflow connects directly to card networks through a cloud-native, API-first architecture using modern JSON-based interfaces. This approach reduces integration complexity, provides real-time transaction data, and improves observability across acquiring portfolios.

For PSPs and acquiring banks, the ability to switch on Discover Network and Diners Club acceptance through an existing platform connection, rather than building and maintaining separate legacy integrations, reduces both time to activation and ongoing technical overhead.

The integration is particularly relevant for sectors with high cross-border transaction volumes, including airlines, hotels, online travel agencies, ride-hailing platforms, and urban transit operators, where Discover and Diners Club cardholders represent an important portion of international customer bases.

The announcement builds on Silverflow's recent Series B funding round and its broader strategy of replacing fragmented legacy processing infrastructure with direct, cloud-native connectivity to global payment networks.