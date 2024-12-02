Silverbond Enterprises fined GBP 1.8 mln

The casino was penalised for social responsibility and money laundering failings. Social responsibility failings included not recognising the indicators of potential problem gambling. These signals include a customer displaying violent behaviour (threatening staff and damaging of property), a customer asking for his winnings to be transferred to his personal bank account to prevent him playing further, and a customer of the casino asking to increase the maximum amount that could be deposited by cheque.

Money laundering failings included the operator’s compliance procedures not detailing how anti-money laundering policies were to be implemented and failing to carry out enhanced due diligence on 61 customers.

Two personal management licence holders at Park Lane Club have also received formal warnings and informed they must improve their record on protecting players and preventing money laundering, according to European Gaming.