Signifyds Seamless SCA receives EMVco certification

Signifyd tapped mSIGNIA to partner on Seamless SCA, combining Signifyd’s fraud protection and regulatory compliance platforms with mSIGNIA’s 3DS technologies. mSIGNIA, which had previous 2.1 certifications, is now certified for version 2.2 of the key components within the merchant’s domain. The certification extends to the 3DS Server and 3DS SDKs, including for browser, iOS and Android. Signifyd has an exclusive partnership with mSIGNIA for the combined technology’s use by merchants in Europe.

Seamless SCA’s stamp of approval from EMVCo, the payments industry consortium that issues EMV Specifications related to the interoperability and authentication of secure payment transactions, marks a major milestone for European ecommerce businesses.

Along with being a certified 3-D Secure version 2.2 solution, it is an end-to-end platform that offers complete chargeback coverage for all chargebacks, as opposed to simply addressing fraud chargebacks. Seamless SCA leverages behavioural biometrics to authenticate the inherence element of SCA, as authorized by the European Banking Authority and preferred by European Economic Area’s competent authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.