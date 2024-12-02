Signifyd to expand its ecommerce fraud protection business in Europe

The company’s customer base in European countries has doubled, reaching more than 500 retailers of all sizes and verticals within all major European ecommerce markets.

Signifyd’s investment in the EMEA market has been ongoing. The company has adopted international standards, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and Privacy Shield. And the London office announcement comes at a time when the company is also opening its Belfast Labs, an R&D center in Northern Ireland, to support Signifyd technology and innovation globally.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.