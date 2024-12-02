Signifyd, Solupay team up for payments innovations and fraud protection

As part of this agreement, businesses who have deployed NetSuite ERP in their ecosystem will be allowed to eliminate and manage chargebacks with Signifyd’s Guaranteed Fraud Protection, and at the same time to offer a frictionless checkout experience on their ecommerce platforms.

Moreover, the partnership will enable Soulpay’s clients to eliminate fraud liability with Signifyd’s 100% financial guarantee, as well as to enjoy higher approval rates. Signifyd customers see an increase in the percentage of approved orders, thus decreasing their chargeback risk. By using Signifyd with Solupay for NetSuite SuitePayments, no changes to customers’ ecommerce platforms are required.