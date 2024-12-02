Signifyd Seamless SCA now available to get merchants ready for PSD2 SCA

The company aims to help merchants powered by Seamless SCA to be fully prepared for the upcoming PSD2. Signifyd’s solution, which is ready for demonstrations and proof of concept trials today, is fully compatible with the EMV 3D Secure 2.0.

Signifyd is familiar with the transaction authentication landscape, having relied on the three pillars of SCA. Its Commerce Network of more than 10,000 merchants selling in more than 100 countries powers the artificial intelligence that renders obsolete the need to add disruptive steps to the buying process, such as requiring a PIN to approve a transaction.

The same AI powers Signifyd’s Guaranteed Fraud Protection and INR Protection, which makes merchants financially whole on approved orders for fraudulent transactions and consumer claims that packages did not arrive. The constantly learning machines also mean that Signifyd can automate the management of non-fraud chargebacks.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.