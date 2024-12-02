Signifyd reveals chargeback solution: INR Protection

This coverage also includes Item-Not-Received (INR) chargebacks, as well as Signifyd Chargeback Recovery, which is meant to address any other chargeback types, providing merchants with an end-to-end solution for chargeback management.

Signifyd’s priority is to make sure that loyal customers are not negatively affected by overly aggressive chargeback dispute techniques, such as filing dispute cases for every chargeback with no questions asked. Moreover, the company ensures that abusive consumers trying to get away with cyber shoplifting are challenged by customised evidence letters, designed by domain experts and powered by data derived from the purchase transaction.

As the company works side by side with merchants toward the same ultimate goal – to reduce the number of chargebacks that need to be managed in the first place –, this is the reason why regular business reviews with Signifyd domain experts are part of the overall solution. As such, the consultants help optimise merchant processes, return policies, knowledgebase articles, and any other part of the merchant’s setup that can be improved to reduce the number of chargebacks consumers have to submit.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.