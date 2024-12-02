Signifyd raises USD 100 mln to expand its fraud protection services globally

The Series D round brings the total raised by the company to about USD 206 million. Premji Invest led the round, with participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Menlo Ventures, American Express Ventures, IA Ventures, Allegis Cyber and Resolute Ventures.

Signifyd’s technology spots risky transactions before cards are processed and lets merchants know whether or not to ship a product. It is being used by retailers who include Build.com, Helly Hansen, iRobot, Jet (now a part of Walmart), Lacoste, Luxottica, Stance, Tous and Wayfair. The company opened its first international office in Spain, Barcelona in April 2018.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.